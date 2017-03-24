People
River Monster
Retiree Art Huseonica recounts his dangerous, record-setting ride down the Amazon River. ...
Lifestyle
Subscriber Perks
Get some local love delivered direct to your doorstep with these Valley subscription services.
Arts
Artist of the Month: Alexandra Bowers
Pyrographer Alexandra Bowers plays with fire to make her art.
Spotlight
David Tyda
The maestro behind Arizona Taco Festival and Street Eats Food Truck Festival dishes on the worst day of his life and his drive-thru good-luck charm.
Three Bites
Seventh Heaven
End your week in a family way with Sunday supper specials at top Valley restaurants.
History
Hallowed Hoops
Under renovation by the NCAA as part of its Final Four outreach, the Harmon Park gym in south Phoenix is a pickup basketball mecca that produced generations of the city’s best players.
Current Issue
Visual Arts
Phoenix Art Museum Celebrates "Fireflies" Artist Kusama's Birthday
Mark your calendars: This Wednesday, March 22, Yayoi Kusama – the Japanese artist renowned for her plethora of polka dots and infinity rooms – is turning 88 years old. ...
Things To Do
March 20-26, 2017
Salsa Challenge – March 25-26 The Arizona Hemophilia Association cranks up the heat as professional and amateur chefs prepare the hot – and mild – stuff on-site at the 33rd annual My Nana’s Best-Tasting Salsa Challenge. A margarita mix-off, children’s activities and live music add to the festivities. Sa, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Su, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $15-$55; free, children 11 and younger. Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, salsachallenge.com, 602-955-3947.
Web Extras
Raising Reunion
Get an exclusive glimpse of the reunion of two Raising Arizona actors, RA’s baby wrangler and photos of the making of the film. ...
Recipes
Recipe Friday: Quiessence Charcuterie
Putting together a charcuterie plate usually involves selecting some good quality cheeses and cured meats. But if you want to dress things up a bit, Quiessence at The Farm at South Mountain co-owner/c...
Taras BIG Travels
Tara’s Staycation Guide 2016
Valley TV personality Tara Hitchcock prefers the personal touch when planning her in-town getaways. ...
Watch art director Mirelle Inglefield and artist Jenny Smith-Moore take Erik the Red Sunbird Aloe from Dig It Urban Gardens + Nursery from bare-stemmed to blinged-out with holiday doodads (PM1216 pg. 91) in this timelapse video.