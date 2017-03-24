  • 101 Things We Love About the ValleyHello, spring! Welcome back, and feel free to stay an extra month… or five.
  • But First, BrunchWe combed the Valley and ate our weight in waffles, Benedicts, bacon and biscuits to bring you the best places to brunch – or breakfast, if you’re one of those early risers we loathe/admire – right now.
  • Wall of ConfusionIs this thing really getting done? In the wake of President Donald Trump’s historic executive order, we visit the Arizona-Mexico border to answer questions about his promised wall.
  • From Plate to PulpitMLB official Ted Barrett brings Jesus to spring training with his umpire ministry.
  • Oahu’s Western ShoreExploring the quieter side of Hawaii’s busiest island.
  • Wildflowers on Butcher Jones TrailShare your Arizona trail adventures on our monthly hiking page.
  • Investigative StateWith steady layoffs at newsrooms around the state, it may seem like a bad time to be an investigative journalist in Arizona. Not so, say the watchdogs.
  • Safe TimeProp 206 increased the minimum wage, but it also slyly included protections for survivors of domestic violence.
  • Making ItThe DIY revolution takes hold in the Valley’s varied “maker spaces.”
  • Artist of the Month: Deborah HodderCeramic sculptor Deborah Hodder lets her clay do the talking.
  • Pedal MettleBreak your routine cycle with biking fun for every fitness level.
  • Camp CityslickerExplore these urban wonders with your tent, hiking boots and water bottle.
  • Kate BenjaminPhoenix’s ultimate cat lady talks human-friendly feline design and kitty nicknames.

Valley News

The Lobby

Things we love and loathe this month.

Drink This

Mezcolada

Ladera Taverna y Cocina’s Mezcolada makes a refreshing case for blenders.

People

River Monster

Retiree Art Huseonica recounts his dangerous, record-setting ride down the Amazon River. ...

Food Reviews

Serial Dining

Bid farewell to dinner series season with these bespoke engagements.

Lifestyle

Subscriber Perks

Get some local love delivered direct to your doorstep with these Valley subscription services.

Arts

Artist of the Month: Alexandra Bowers

Pyrographer Alexandra Bowers plays with fire to make her art.

Spotlight

David Tyda

The maestro behind Arizona Taco Festival and Street Eats Food Truck Festival dishes on the worst day of his life and his drive-thru good-luck charm.

Food Scene

Three Bites

Seventh Heaven

End your week in a family way with Sunday supper specials at top Valley restaurants.

History

History

Hallowed Hoops

Under renovation by the NCAA as part of its Final Four outreach, the Harmon Park gym in south Phoenix is a pickup basketball mecca that produced generations of the city’s best players.

thePHiX2

Phoenix Art Museum Celebrates "Fireflies" Artist Kusama's Birthday

Mark your calendars: This Wednesday, March 22, Yayoi Kusama – the Japanese artist renowned for her plethora of polka dots and infinity rooms – is turning 88 years old. ...

Top Ten Things To Do

March 20-26, 2017

Salsa Challenge – March 25-26 The Arizona Hemophilia Association cranks up the heat as professional and amateur chefs prepare the hot – and mild – stuff on-site at the 33rd annual My Nana’s Best-Tasting Salsa Challenge. A margarita mix-off, children’s activities and live music add to the festivities. Sa, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Su, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $15-$55; free, children 11 and younger. Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, salsachallenge.com, 602-955-3947.

Web Extras

Raising Reunion

Get an exclusive glimpse of the reunion of two Raising Arizona actors, RA’s baby wrangler and photos of the making of the film. ...

desertDigest2

Recipe Friday: Quiessence Charcuterie

Putting together a charcuterie plate usually involves selecting some good quality cheeses and cured meats. But if you want to dress things up a bit, Quiessence at The Farm at South Mountain co-owner/c...

Tara's Big Travels

Tara’s Staycation Guide 2016

Valley TV personality Tara Hitchcock prefers the personal touch when planning her in-town getaways. ...

