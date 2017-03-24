101 Things We Love About the Valley Hello, spring! Welcome back, and feel free to stay an extra month… or five.

But First, Brunch We combed the Valley and ate our weight in waffles, Benedicts, bacon and biscuits to bring you the best places to brunch – or breakfast, if you’re one of those early risers we loathe/admire – right now.

Wall of Confusion Is this thing really getting done? In the wake of President Donald Trump’s historic executive order, we visit the Arizona-Mexico border to answer questions about his promised wall.

From Plate to Pulpit MLB official Ted Barrett brings Jesus to spring training with his umpire ministry.

Oahu’s Western Shore Exploring the quieter side of Hawaii’s busiest island.

Wildflowers on Butcher Jones Trail Share your Arizona trail adventures on our monthly hiking page.

Investigative State With steady layoffs at newsrooms around the state, it may seem like a bad time to be an investigative journalist in Arizona. Not so, say the watchdogs.

Safe Time Prop 206 increased the minimum wage, but it also slyly included protections for survivors of domestic violence.

Making It The DIY revolution takes hold in the Valley’s varied “maker spaces.”

Artist of the Month: Deborah Hodder Ceramic sculptor Deborah Hodder lets her clay do the talking.

Pedal Mettle Break your routine cycle with biking fun for every fitness level.

Camp Cityslicker Explore these urban wonders with your tent, hiking boots and water bottle.